Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

