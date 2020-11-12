Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Public Storage by 30.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $235.82 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

