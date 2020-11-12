Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives $12.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,049 shares of company stock worth $109,430. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.