Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of PBYI opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,049 shares of company stock valued at $109,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

