Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.58. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.