Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

NYSE:SMG opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $179.97.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

