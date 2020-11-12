Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $29,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after buying an additional 2,650,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

