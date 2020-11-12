Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

