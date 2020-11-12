Raymond James & Associates Buys 13,019 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,755 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,865 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,102,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after buying an additional 900,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,640,000 after buying an additional 682,682 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $69.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

