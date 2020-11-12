Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,604 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Workday were worth $28,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $218.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.55.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.