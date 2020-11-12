Raymond James & Associates Buys 81,423 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.30.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.43. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

