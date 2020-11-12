Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,877 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of AmerisourceBergen worth $28,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $207,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

