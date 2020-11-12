Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $25,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

