Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of MSCI worth $29,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $397.02 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $437.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

