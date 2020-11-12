Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $25,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 895,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,179,000 after acquiring an additional 211,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 157.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 102.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

