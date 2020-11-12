Raymond James & Associates Has $24.79 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of LPL Financial worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

