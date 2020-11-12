Raymond James & Associates Has $28.40 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American International Group were worth $28,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,217,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 365,739 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $337,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American International Group by 71.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.