Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $9,381,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Copart’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

