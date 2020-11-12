Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,161,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

