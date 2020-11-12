Raymond James & Associates Purchases 10,658 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $26,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $560.81 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.80.

In related news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,134 shares of company stock valued at $65,219,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

