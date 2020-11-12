Raymond James & Associates Purchases 20,060 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of AptarGroup worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $125.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

