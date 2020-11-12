Raymond James & Associates Purchases 28,566 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Autohome were worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after acquiring an additional 427,798 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Autohome by 14.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autohome by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 331,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATHM opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.49.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

