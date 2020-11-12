Raymond James & Associates Purchases 81,423 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.41% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 430,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.30.

HII opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.