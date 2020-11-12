Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $26,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $560.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.31. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.80.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,134 shares of company stock worth $65,219,861. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

