Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Twilio worth $28,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.74.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $423,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,769,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $279.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

