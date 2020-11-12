Raymond James & Associates Sells 40,135 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $26,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

