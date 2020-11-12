Raymond James & Associates Sells 40,135 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,954,000 after acquiring an additional 175,440 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,009,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,908,000 after acquiring an additional 48,868 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE BRO opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

