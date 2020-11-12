Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 213,640 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.07% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 505,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 302.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 334,332 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 142,279 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,798,000.

Shares of DIAL opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.

