Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 47,416 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.