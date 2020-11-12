Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,285 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,944,000 after acquiring an additional 320,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,912,000 after buying an additional 146,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after buying an additional 198,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $221.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average of $182.62. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

