Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,325 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $81.13 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.