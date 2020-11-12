Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 142.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.