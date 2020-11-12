Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,322 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.