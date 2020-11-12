Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 113,505 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 142.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of DraftKings worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.64 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

