Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 146,009 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 67.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.