Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 30,164 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,783,000 after buying an additional 3,088,746 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,525,000 after purchasing an additional 711,108 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $22,808,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 314,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

