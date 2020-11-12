Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 75,384 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 155.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

