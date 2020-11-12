Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 255,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $274.58 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $283.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

