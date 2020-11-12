Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

