Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,997.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

