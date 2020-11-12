Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 427,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,072,000 after buying an additional 1,263,541 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after buying an additional 980,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,833,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

