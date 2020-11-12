Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $274.58 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $283.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.