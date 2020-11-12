Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,211.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139,948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $124.18.

