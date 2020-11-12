Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after buying an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,407 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

