Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $124.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02.

