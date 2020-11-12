Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.42 Million Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,006 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.63% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $34.69.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.