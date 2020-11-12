Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.86 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,945 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 341,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 59,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

