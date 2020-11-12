Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 158,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 111,790 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,726,000. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

