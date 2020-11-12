Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total value of $209,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,833.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,781,782. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.10. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

