Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

NYSE:NOC opened at $309.96 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.41 and its 200 day moving average is $322.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

